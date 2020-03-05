Weekend Plans, What to Do March 5-8

By Style Staff





From a home and garden show and furry Friday to Macy Gray stopping by Charm City during her world tour, lots of fun is on the calendar. Here is our lineup of great weekend plans around the area.

Thursday

From ‘Jaws’ to the High Seas: Stories of Shark and Ocean Conservation

Marine conservationist Wendy Benchley is best known for her late husband’s novel, “Jaws,” and the movie it inspired. Listen as she recounts her own ocean adventures and wildlife advocacy. National Aquarium, 6:30-9 p.m. $15. aqua.org

Free Public Tour: Maryland Historical Society

As part of Free First Thursdays, the Maryland Historical Society is offering a complimentary tour of its exhibitions. Check out the artifacts on display to learn about your state’s rich history. Maryland Historical Society, 11 a.m.-noon. Free. mdhs.org

Friday

Maryland Home and Garden Show

This weekend event, featuring the Maryland Orchid Society’s annual show, will have more than 500 flowers entered…. how many will come away with a coveted prize from the American Orchid Society. 4-5? Maybe none! We’ll have to see the flowers. And cross our fingers. It’s also a great place to learn about orchids and get into a rewarding hobby – and see some incredible displays. This year’s garden theme is “Entertaining with Nature’s Pizzazz” – 12 landscapers will showcase gardens with beautiful outdoor entertaining spaces. Timonium Fairgrounds, Friday-Sunday, $5. mdhomeandgarden.com

Furry Fridays

Every first Friday of the month, sip on happy-hour cocktails and snacks as you meet, greet and pet the furry friends up for adoption at the Maryland SPCA. Pitango Bakery + Café, 6-8 p.m. Free. pitangogelato.com

Music under the Dome: ’80s New Wave

New wave hits are paired with 360-degree psychedelic graphics in this can’t-miss immersive music show. Arrive before the show to enjoy drinks and special access to space exhibits. Maryland Science Center, 7-10 p.m. $15. mdsci.org

Macy Gray at Baltimore Soundstage

Fresh off the release of her 10th album, R&B legend Macy Gray is stopping in Charm City on her world tour. With her distinctive, raspy voice and smash hits like “I Try,” Gray is a must-see. Baltimore Soundstage, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $36. baltimoresoundstage.com

Saturday

Pancake Breakfast at Oregon Ridge

This annual tradition, featuring stacks of maple syrup-topped pancakes, is the perfect way to celebrate the end of sugaring season. Tickets are sold at the door; no registration required. Oregon Ridge Lodge, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-noon. $4 kids, $8 adults; kids under 2 are free. oregonridgenaturecenter.org

Sunday

Youth Program: Votes for Women

For parents: Here’s a good one. Kids are invited to travel back in time and re-enact a women’s suffrage march. Participants will learn about notable suffragettes, create their own sash and write a rousing speech. Maryland Historical Society, 10 a.m. $10. mdhs.org

Sunday Trail Running

Calling all runners and nature enthusiasts. Log your miles on this scenic trail along Otter Point Creek, and make a friend or two while you’re at it. Register online. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 10-11 a.m. Free. otterpointcreek.org

One more for Monday…

Comfort Measures for Labor

Are you expecting? Prepare for the big day with this workshop. Specialists will teach partners proven methods for relaxation and communication during labor. Free workbook provided. The Womb Room Baltimore, 6:30-9 p.m. $195 per couple. wombroom.mom