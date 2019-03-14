Weekend Plans: March 14-17

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

‘Dinner with Friends’

A casual dinner with friends is not always what we expect it to be. This prize-winning play is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it is bound to be deliciously dramatic. Everyman Theatre, through April 7. Tickets start at $25. everymantheatre.org

Taste and Tour

Make happy hour worthwhile. Sip, socialize and support the philanthropic vision of The Walters Art Museum, followed by a private tour of select art galleries. The Walters Art Museum, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $15, members free. thewalters.org

Friday

Shamrocks & Shenanigans: DJ Pauly D

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day Weekend with some old school gym, tanning and laundry because former “Jersey Shore” cast member and world famous DJ Pauly D is here to party. Rams Head Live, 8 p.m. 21 and older. Tickets start at $20. ramsheadlive.com

Joe Bonamassa

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Joe Bonamassa reminds us that there is nothing like the blues. The Modell Lyric, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $178. modell-lyric.com

Saturday

Kelly Clarkson: Meaning of Life Tour

“Since u been gone,” girl, all of us Kelly Clarkson fans have been playing your songs on repeat. But now we are ready to break out our outfits from the early aughts since Clarkson is hitting the stage for one night only. Royal Farms Arena, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $49. royalfarmsarena.org

Opening Reception: Joan Scheibel-Gina Falcone Skelton-Farida Hughes

Y:Art is presenting a joint exhibition of three female artists whose work addresses human connection, community and divine creation. Heady, beautiful and can’t-miss. Opening reception is 6-9 p.m. The exhibit runs through April 27. Y: Art Gallery & Fine Gifts. yarthgalleryandfinegifts.com

Sunday

Celtic Woman Ancient Land

Celebrate the luck of the Irish in a traditional performance of Irish dance on a great day to celebrate all things Emerald Isle. The Hippodrome Theatre, 3 p.m. Tickets start at $63. france-merrickpac.com

One for next week …

T-Pain

T-Pain is coming to town, and he might just “Buy U a Drank” while he’s here. The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist is expected to break out the hits we know and love, reminding us why we are still cool. Rams Head Live, March 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $26. ramsheadlive.com