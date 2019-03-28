Weekend Plans: March 28-31

By Jessica Gregg





Thursday

Writers Live!

Retired educator Charita Cole Brown talks about her book, “Defying the Verdict: My Bipolar Life,” which details a psychotic episode she experienced as a college student and which led to a diagnosis of an extreme form of bipolar disorder. In conversation with Emma Snyder, owner of The Ivy Bookshop, she talks about her life since then and her honest but hopeful outlook on life. Enoch Free Pratt Library, Central Branch, at 6:30 p.m. theivybookshop.com

Friday

Asia North Festival

A celebration of art, culture and the Korean heritage of the Charles North community happens this weekend in a three-day festival at Motor House. Expect free performance and activities, including an art exhibition. There will be Asian food from Baltimore restaurants, a neighborhood tour and an Asian-themed night market in Graffiti Alley. Through Sunday at Motor House. Motorhousebaltimore.com

Cosmic Depth

Glee club is THE club to see this spring. Performing classic works from Beethoven to Eric Whitacre, the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club will is set to voice this music to our ears. Friday and Saturday, Maryland Hall for Creative Arts, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. annapolissymphony.org

Contemporary Women Filmmakers

The SNF Parkway’s Contemporary Women Filmmaker series with director (and Maryland Film Festival alum) Jenny Murray and a free screening of her “¡Las Sandinistas!” A Q&A follows. The documentary tells the story of women who fought in Nicaragua’s Sandinista Revolution and received special jury recognition at SXSW. SNF Parkway Theatre, 7 p.m. Free. mdfilmfest.com

Saturday

The Big Baltimore Kite Fest

Pack up your picnic baskets and get ready for a colorful day of windy fun. This family-friendly event celebrates the different cultures that make up the East Baltimore community by coming together with kites to brighten up the sky. Patterson Park,

12-4 p.m. Free. creativealliance.org

‘Henry IV, Part I & II’

Based on the writings of William Shakespeare, watch the thrilling lives of 15th Century royals come to life in drama that rivals “The Crown” and other British dramas. You can stay home and stream any night — find a night in this series to enjoy a spectacular performance of literature-come-to-life in this show is perfect for history lovers. Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Tickets start at $17. chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Sunday

‘Indecent’

Today is the last day for “Indecent.” Based on the true story of a group of Yiddish theatre artists as they travel from Warsaw to Broadway, this play resonates in contemporary America. Baltimore Center Stage. Tickets $49. centerstage.org

Roland Freeman’s ‘Arabbers: Life in the Baltimore Streets’

Visualize the history through a collection of photos that capture Arabber commerce in Baltimore. Educational and interesting, this collection was donated to the museum by Roland Freeman, renowned documentarian. And today is also the last day for this exhibit. Reginald F. Lewis Museum. lewismuseum.org