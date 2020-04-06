Here’s how we can keep our skin healthy at home

Your at-home Guide to Skincare Here’s how we can keep our skin healthy at home

By Adranisha Stephens





It’s fair to say that with all the self-distancing we’ve been doing lately, most of us are currently experiencing a little cabin fever. But being stuck at home does come with a silver lining. It’s a chance for us to practice a little at-home pampering. To help us rejuvenate our face (and hands!), we turned to a local skincare expert at About Faces for their best tips. Bonus: You can DIY a lot of treatments.

Mylene Nine, spa director at About Faces, offers up some at-home tips and treatments, including DIY face masks and scrubs.

Cleanse your face

Even though we may not be exposed to the outdoor elements at the moment, or are wearing makeup less often, Nine says it’s still important to wash our faces daily. In addition, she says you should exfoliate at least two times per week to “ensure you are not letting oil, bacteria, and dead skin build-up, which can lead to breakouts and clogged pores.”

“We should definitely be washing our faces in the morning and evening, even if we do not wear makeup. For those that have been running out of cleansers, I would definitely recommend olive oil. It’s actually very healthy and hydrating.”

Moisturize Daily

Another way we can help our skin right now? Moisturize daily, especially when we’re all washing our hands multiple times a day.

To replenish our skin, we can use some at-home staples like olive or coconut oil and honey, as it contains hydrating humectants and naturally occurring antimicrobial properties, according to Nine. Shea butter and avocado oil are also great for hair, skin and nails.

Create an at-home facial or mask

This is an important step in your skincare routine, so don’t skip it, Nine says. And, if you have yogurt and sugar in your pantry, then you have the ingredients for a DIY face mask.

“You have the lactic exfoliation from the yogurt which can reduce wrinkles and help lighten dark spots on the skin. Then, you have the physical exfoliation from the sugar. Mix it together and you have a very light scrub for your face,” she says.

For people with oily skin, Nine recommends a blend of olive oil, sugar and lime or lemon juice for brightening. And, if you’re craving that spa experience, she recommends adding a little steam to your facial.

“Put your face over the bowl, put a towel over your head and let the steam rise up. Or, you could use the steam from the shower to help to activate and improve the penetration of the products. A hot towel is also fantastic.”

Looking for more DIY at-home facials? Check out some of About Face’s creations below.

Exfoliants (2x/week)

Sensitive/dry skin: Add two teaspoons of plain yogurt to 1 teaspoon of sugar and honey to create a paste. Exfoliate then rinse.

Oily/combination skin: Add olive oil, one teaspoon of sugar and a dash of lime or lemon juice together to create a paste. Exfoliate then rinse.

For Body (3x/week)

Add sea salt to olive oil to create a scrub mixture. Rinse off in the shower.

Masks (1x/week)

Soothing Mask

Add two teaspoons of plain yogurt to 1 tablespoon of tomato. Let sit on the face for a few minutes, then rinse.

Glowing mask

Beat 1 egg white. Add one teaspoon of lemon juice to the mixture then mix. Let sit on the face for a few minutes, then rinse. *Add a thin slice of cucumber for puffy eyes*