Sweet Glamour

By Adranisha Stephens





After 10 years of dating and three years of planning the perfect wedding, Sierra and Kenneth Turner tied the knot last year in a beautiful outdoor ceremony, surrounded by their families and closest friends.

What stands out from that day, Sierra says, is seeing Kenneth watch her as she walked down the aisle and then the emotions they shared as they prepared to exchange vows.

“As I walked down and we started to talk, he started to cry,” she says. “That caught me off guard because I have never seen him cry before.” Her own feelings were “all over the place,” she admits. “I was excited and also nervous. I just wanted my special day to be perfect, and that’s exactly how it turned out.”

Sierra and Kenneth met at a birthday party at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in 2009. And after a few years together, they got engaged on Christmas Day in 2015. They wed in Harford County at the Mountain Branch Golf Course amid breathtaking views of the course and its rolling hills.

“We chose it because it was close to where we live,” she says. “But I like the fact that it was really beautiful.”

She wore an ivory Ariel mermaid-style dress from Alfred Angelo’s Disney Collection, complete with sequins and pearl button detailing along the back.

Kenneth donned a stylish cobalt blue tuxedo from the Tuxedo House in Timonium.

Her bridesmaids dressed in bright sequin rose-gold dresses from Columbia Bridal Boutique, and the groomsmen wore royal blue tuxes to match the groom’s. The two looks together brought some old Hollywood allure into the

couple’s big day.

“I love sparkly things, and I love blush,” Sierra says. “That was the kind of theme I was going for — something elegant and something that had a little glamour to it.”

What also made her day memorable, Sierra says, was having a special someone walk her down the aisle.

“What made my wedding day special was that I had my oldest son walk me down,” she says. “That meant a lot to me, because my father passed away when I was a child. I didn’t have anyone, so I asked my son to do it, and he was honored to give his mother away.”

Underneath a dazzling chandelier in a tent with vaulted ceilings lined with chiffon, guests gathered at the reception, and the Turners shared their first dance, fittingly to “Share My Life” by Kem.

Together, all the details made their wedding “perfect and beautiful,” Sierra says.

Photos by Clapp Studios

Other Details

First Dance: “Share My Life”

Venue: Mountain Branch Golf Club

Dress: Alfred Angelo

Makeup: Faces by Cree